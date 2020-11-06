Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.47.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $80.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average is $79.81. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,807 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

