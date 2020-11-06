WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Sells $401,633.64 in Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 84,757 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after buying an additional 430,894 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

