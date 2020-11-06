WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WOWU opened at $0.75 on Monday. WOWI has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

About WOWI

WOWI, Inc, an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies.

