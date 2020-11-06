Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) VP Sells $627,724.43 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $627,724.43.

WOR opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $51.84.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,704,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,585,000 after purchasing an additional 42,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 190,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.