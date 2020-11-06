Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WTKWY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $91.96 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $92.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

