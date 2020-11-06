Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L)’s (WIZZ) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 4,005 ($52.33) to GBX 4,143 ($54.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Davy Research cut shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,679.80 ($48.08).

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) stock opened at GBX 3,630 ($47.43) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,526 ($59.13). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,257.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,258.77.

In other Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) news, insider Diederik Pen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.24), for a total value of £506,240 ($661,405.80). Also, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,755 ($49.06), for a total transaction of £2,816,250 ($3,679,448.65).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

