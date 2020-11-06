Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L)’s (WIZZ) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 4,005 ($52.33) to GBX 4,143 ($54.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Davy Research cut shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,679.80 ($48.08).
Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) stock opened at GBX 3,630 ($47.43) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,526 ($59.13). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,257.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,258.77.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Company Profile
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.
