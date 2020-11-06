Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.00

Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 10.11 ($0.13), with a volume of 34667130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.53.

Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.