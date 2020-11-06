Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $166.00 at Truist

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.18.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $131.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 137.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.75 and a 200-day moving average of $134.53. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459,133 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Wingstop by 21,282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 192,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 191,538 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,808,000 after purchasing an additional 111,388 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,687,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Wingstop by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 240,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

