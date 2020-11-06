William S. Bailey Sells 15,114 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clorox stock opened at $212.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.31 and a one year high of $239.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.79 and a 200 day moving average of $213.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 19.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,150,000 after purchasing an additional 259,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,035,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 530.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,933 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

