William Blair Weighs in on Genpact Limited’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Genpact in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. William Blair also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

NYSE G opened at $38.90 on Friday. Genpact has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Genpact in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Genpact in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.