WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WidePoint in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WidePoint’s FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

WidePoint’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 9th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 6th.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million.

In other WidePoint news, CFO Kellie H. Kim purchased 89,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $46,625.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 189,664 shares in the company, valued at $98,625.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WidePoint by 40.9% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WidePoint in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WidePoint in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WidePoint in the third quarter worth about $370,000.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

