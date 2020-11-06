WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRK. ValuEngine cut WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

