Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 66,654 Shares

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $325,938.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 108,305 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $529,611.45.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,529 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $324,368.55.

On Friday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,733 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $83,330.34.

Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,454 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,456 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 2,610.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 305,487 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 6,773.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 240,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 237,082 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 554.2% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 175,987 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 149,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 248.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 112,706 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

