Western Alliance Bancorporation Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WAL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 83.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,872,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,456 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,567,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,222,000 after acquiring an additional 277,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,280 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 42.3% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 996,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after acquiring an additional 296,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 862,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

