Wells Fargo & Company Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $165.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $149.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.98. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,004.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,125 shares of company stock worth $5,707,410. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 72.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 390,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,914,000 after buying an additional 163,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,883,000 after acquiring an additional 107,239 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 537.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 446,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,089,000 after purchasing an additional 376,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

