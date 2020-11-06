Wedbush Weighs in on Roku, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Roku in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.39). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

ROKU stock opened at $225.06 on Wednesday. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $239.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of -195.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.97 and a 200-day moving average of $152.66.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $68,430.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,317 shares of company stock valued at $55,237,613. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roku by 16.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after purchasing an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Roku by 99.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 55,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at $4,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

