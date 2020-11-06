Wedbush Weighs in on J2 Global, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for J2 Global in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.39.

Get J2 Global alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

JCOM stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,729,000 after purchasing an additional 145,997 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,474 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,880 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 682,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 199,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,118,000 after purchasing an additional 73,465 shares during the period.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.