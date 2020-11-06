Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Federal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.60 million. Analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

