Warburg Research Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.73 ($34.98).

Shares of BOSS opened at €20.91 ($24.60) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss AG has a fifty-two week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a fifty-two week high of €47.09 ($55.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

