Warburg Research Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) a €123.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €130.75 ($153.82).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at €158.20 ($186.12) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €171.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €163.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a twelve month low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a twelve month high of €181.40 ($213.41). The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.