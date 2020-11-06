Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Trimmed by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $143.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.20. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $127,866,887 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.