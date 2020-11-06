Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of WNC opened at $16.92 on Friday. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $895.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.
Wabash National Company Profile
Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.
