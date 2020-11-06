Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WNC opened at $16.92 on Friday. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $895.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

