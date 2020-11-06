Vonovia’s (VNNVF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

VNNVF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

VNNVF stock opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $71.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

