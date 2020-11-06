VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Sells $2,341,260.00 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zane Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VMware alerts:

On Thursday, September 10th, Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $140.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. VMware’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cross Research raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VMware by 146.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 635.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of VMware by 85.2% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.