VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Sells $2,341,260.00 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Zane Rowe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 10th, Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50.
Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $140.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $173.37.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cross Research raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VMware by 146.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 635.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of VMware by 85.2% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
