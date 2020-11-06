Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO) Price Target Increased to GBX 143 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) (LON:VVO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 143 ($1.87) in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) alerts:

VVO opened at GBX 82 ($1.07) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $956.54 million and a P/E ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. Vivo Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.80 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 131.20 ($1.71).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) Company Profile

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy plc (VVO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.