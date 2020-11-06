Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) SVP Matthew M. Cole Sells 4,317 Shares

Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $401,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.87.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 87.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visteon during the first quarter valued at $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 38,669 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.45.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

