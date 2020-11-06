Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Upgraded by CL King to “Buy”

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was upgraded by investment analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VSTO. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE VSTO opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 22.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 54,266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $1,601,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 48,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 119,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

