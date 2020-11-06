Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Visa by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 38.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $464,786,000 after buying an additional 665,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock worth $24,727,719. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $197.64 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average of $194.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $383.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

