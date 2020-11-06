Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $197.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $383.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.