Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vicinity Centres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of CNRAF opened at $1.06 on Friday. Vicinity Centres has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 64 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

