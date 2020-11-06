ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VIAC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $3,068,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $51,837,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.0% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $3,067,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

