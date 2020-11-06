Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.8% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44. The firm has a market cap of $240.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

