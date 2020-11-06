Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VCYT. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Veracyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -66.68 and a beta of 0.62. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,735.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,231 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,370 shares of company stock worth $4,758,268. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

