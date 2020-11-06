Ventus VCT Plc (VEN.L) (LON:VEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $97.00

Ventus VCT Plc (VEN.L) (LON:VEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.27), with a volume of 15000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.34).

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 million and a PE ratio of 15.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 104.35.

About Ventus VCT Plc (VEN.L) (LON:VEN)

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

