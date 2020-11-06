Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Increased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $2,449,000. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $121.09 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

