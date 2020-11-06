Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,410,000 after purchasing an additional 979,022 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,730,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,677,000 after purchasing an additional 461,179 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 453,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,461,000 after purchasing an additional 187,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,615,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $235.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $236.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

