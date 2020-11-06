Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,746 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 348,621.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,272,000 after buying an additional 1,788,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,525,000 after buying an additional 711,108 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $22,808,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 314,593 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

