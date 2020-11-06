Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,403,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $30,307,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $12,560,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $11,490,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,585,000 after purchasing an additional 139,229 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $62.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

