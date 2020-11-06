ValuEngine Upgrades Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDSA opened at $6.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.80. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 96.39% and a negative net margin of 717.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.28% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. Edesa Biotech, Inc has a collaborative research project with the National Research Council of Canada to develop novel immunotherapies for vitiligo, as well as other indications; and Light Chain Bioscience for the development and commercialization of two Phase 2-ready biologic drug candidates for various therapeutic, prophylactic, and diagnostic applications.

