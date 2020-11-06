ValuEngine Upgrades Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BMTC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 414.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 74,176 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.