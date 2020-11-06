ValuEngine Upgrades Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Arch Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.60.

NYSE ARCH opened at $28.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.08. Arch Resources has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 1,616.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

