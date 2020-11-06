ValuEngine Lowers Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.87.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $186.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.60.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

