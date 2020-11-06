ValuEngine Lowers Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Univest Financial stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $481.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Equities analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

