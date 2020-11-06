ValuEngine Lowers Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AUCOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polymetal International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of AUCOY stock opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

