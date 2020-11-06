ValuEngine Downgrades Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $101.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 23,136 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,472. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 767,413 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,054,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 601.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 169,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,293,000 after purchasing an additional 111,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 296,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 95,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

