Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Raised by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 42.0% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $377,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $39.53 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

