Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Raised by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 42.0% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $377,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $39.53 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.