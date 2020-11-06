US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.36-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $911-931 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.96 million.US Ecology also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.36-0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECOL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

In other US Ecology news, Director E Renae Conley purchased 2,650 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $100,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.