UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L)’s (UPGS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) (LON:UPGS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L) stock opened at GBX 91 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L)’s previous dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.94%. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (UPGS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. The company offers its products principally under the Beldray, Salter, Intempo, Russell Hobbs, and Progress brands. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is based in Oldham, the United Kingdom.

