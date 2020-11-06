Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ULH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 257.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth about $671,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 7.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 45,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $591.68 million, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $364.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

